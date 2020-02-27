Power Pop Outfit DISQ Share New Single “Gentle” Off Upcoming Debut

Madison, WI’s Disq are gearing up to release their new album and Saddle Creek debut Collector next week, and today they share one more single from the record. Following lead single “Daily Routine,” which was recently featured on NPR’s All Songs Considered, and “Loneliness,” new single “Gentle” is a warped, grungy guitar pop romp penned and sung by the band’s Logan Severson who describes the correlation between mental and physical health throughout the song.

Severson on the meaning behind the song:

“In early 2019 my health was rapidly declining. I was losing weight quickly, my head was in a constant fog, and I was feeling very weak. When I went to the doctor, they came up with a few haphazard ideas, but had no real answers for me. These complications culminated in a loss of consciousness, as well as momentarily losing my eyesight (and control over my body) in the crowd of a Mitski concert in Madison that spring. In the weeks after returning from urgent care, I reflected more intently on my health and what could be causing me to feel so terribly. I realized how poorly I’d been dealing with the aspects of my life that had been troubling me, and how fragile my mental and emotional state had really become. Instead of facing my problems and insecurities I chose to ignore them, coping through unhealthy habits. I was creating a vicious cycle of numbing myself to the root of my distress, only to then be confused as to why I felt so bad. Through this experience, I realized the true gravity of the intersection between my mental, emotional, and physical well being. This song is about discovering that connection, and trying to uncover how I fell into these tendencies that cause me harm.”

Disq are hitting the road on their first-ever headline tour throughout North America in April following SXSW. Having already opened for the likes of Shame, Girlpool, Jay Som and more, Disq’s live show is not to be missed. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE now.

TOUR DATES:

3/16-22 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

4/3 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

4/4 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas ^

4/6 – Detroit, MI @ PJ’s Lager House ^

4/7 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake ^

4/9 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott ^

4/10 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade ^

4/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle ^

4/12 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

4/14 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt

4/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

4/17 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

4/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

4/20 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar ~

4/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo ~

4/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord ~

4/24 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza ~

4/25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir ~

4/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

5/1 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

5/12 – Dublin, IE @ Eastbound Festival

5/13 – London, UK @ Brixton Windmill

5/14 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

5/21 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique

5/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

^ w/ Pom Pom Squad

~ w/ Girl Friday