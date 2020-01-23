Power Pop Punk Band Nectar Unleashes New Single “Blister”

Based in Champaign, IL, the band released their acclaimed debut album Knocking At The Door through Infinity Cat in 2018. They’re now ready to hit the ground running in 2020 with the release of two new singles, the first of which called “Blister”

“Blister” is a reminder to not be too hard on yourself and to find gratitude in the small things. It was written and recorded during a time where the band’s frontwoman, Kamila Glowacki, had severely broken both bones in her forearm from a skateboarding accident, and was mentally and physically grappling with the possibility of not being able to play guitar again. She’s since recovered but is left with scars — which, like blisters, are physical reminders of healing and resilience. The song continues the band’s tradition of pairing upbeat melodies with melancholic lyrics by exploring the toll incurred while doing something you love.

Upcoming Nectar Tour Dates:

1/24 – Springfield, IL – Dumb Records

1/25 – Kalamazoo, MI – Shakespeare’s Lower Level

1/26 – Bloomington, IL – Nightshop