Prog Rock Outfit Outronaut Share Animated Video for “World War Tour”

Led by guitarist/composer Steve Gerlach (Tommy Keene, John Cale, Plush) and featuring members of The Tossers and Sons Of The Silent Age, Outronaut is largely an instrumental affair that leaves room for the imagination.

The third video from the Chicago quartet‘s latest album, Kill The Light (https://outronaut.bandcamp.com/album/kill-the-light), is an animated battle between good and evil set to an instrumental prog-surf epic.

Emerging animator P-Chan, aka Phil Fujiwara, brings the villain – COVID 19 personified – and the healthcare hero together on top of the Statue of Liberty for a life-or-death showdown against a backdrop of blown-out band footage shot at Liars Club in Chicago. Think King Crimson doing a surf-noir soundtrack for survival.

More info on Outronaut at: https://www.facebook.com/Outronaut

Video animation via P-Chan Art: https://www.instagram.com/p_chan_art/?hl=en

Liars Club Chicago footage and treatment by Tom McKeon: https://www.tommckeon.com/