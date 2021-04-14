Propeller Launches Climate Initiative ft. The National, Julien Baker, Lil Dicky, A-Trak & More

Loading...

After four years of destruction and neglect under the Trump administration, it’s time to kick off a new era of desperately needed climate action. Propeller just launched their year-long NOW: Climate Action Campaign with the aim of generating millions of actions for climate in 2021, kicking off around Earth Day (April 22nd).

The digital marketing platform works at the crossroads of culture and social good and is collaborating with a coalition of musicians, artists, influencers and festivals to leverage their platforms for good. Propeller works with artists to create custom prizes and other fan incentives that will benefit leading environmental groups like NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), with the goal to bring the issue to the forefront of public consciousness.

To incentivize fans to take much needed action–from signing petitions and getting involved with organizations, to making donations, planting trees, offering a five-week course on how to reduce carbon emissions, and much more–artists worked with Propeller to create custom items and experiences.

Artists, festivals and brands set to participate in the NOW campaign include: Lil Dicky who will offer a trip to an exotic location to see the impacts of climate change firsthand; A-Trak, Beach Bunny, Julien Baker, Kill The Noise, Lord Huron, The Head And The Heart, The Midnight, The National, Young The Giant who will design custom Solé Bicycles; AC Slater, Bob Moses, Craze, Lauren Ruth Ward and Lawrence, offering prizes and virtual experiences; Sub Pop Records and Z2 Comics who are donating exclusive prize packs; and additional prizes to be announced from BUKU Festival, Deep Tropics Festival, Elements Festival, MUNA, Nothing, nowhere., Of Monsters And Men and Sebastian Javier. Look for new artists and prizes added to the campaign in the coming weeks too.

“Climate change is only going to be solved with sustained attention and pressure from all of us, and we see this campaign as a way to help energize the movement,” notes Propeller founder Brandon Deroche. “Propeller builds campaigns around the most pressing issues of our time, and creates opportunities for anyone — artists, influencers and fans alike — to get involved and use their platform for good.”

“We’re at a pivotal moment in the fight against the climate crisis, and our collective voices and actions are essential to bringing long overdue, transformational change the world needs,” said Michelle Theodat, Director of Entertainment Partnerships at NRDC. “We are excited to be working with Propeller to empower and mobilize music fans for climate action. Together, we have the power to build a cleaner, safer, more just and equitable future.”

“Climate change is an incredibly important cause for me,” notes Lil Dicky who has donated over $1.2 million to date to environmental causes via proceeds from his 2019 track “Earth.” “I’m excited to get fans that may be new to the cause activated through the NOW Climate Action Campaign, and give them the chance to see the impact of climate change first hand.”

Propeller has also collaborated on a variety of campaigns in the past with musicians including Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Bon Iver, Jason Isbell, Trey Songz, All-Time Low, Sylvan Esso, Dashboard Confessional, Nathaniel Rateliff, Flatbush Zombies, PVRIS, K.Flay and Angel Olsen, and festivals including Governors Ball, Riot Fest and many more.

For more on the ‘NOW: Climate Action Campaign’ and participating musicians, visit: https://propeller.la/now.

NOW: CLIMATE ACTION CAMPAIGN – ARTISTS

AC Slater

A-Trak

Beach Bunny

Bob Moses

Craze

Julien Baker

Kill The Noise

Lauren Ruth Ward

Lawrence

Lil Dicky

Lord Huron

MUNA

Nothing, nowhere.

Of Monsters And Men

Sebastian Javier

The Head And The Heart

The Midnight

The National

Young The Giant

NOW: CLIMATE ACTION CAMPAIGN – FESTIVALS & MORE

BUKU Festival

Deep Tropics Festival

Elements Festival

Sub Pop Records

Z2 Comics