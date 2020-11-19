Punk-Rockers Red City Radio Drops New Single “Apocalypse, Please!”

North American punk-rockers Red City Radio have unleashed a brand new single today with the release of “Apocalypse, Please!”

The anthemic and punk-propelled track is the most recent single from the band’s forthcoming album Paradise, which will be released December 4, 2020 via Pure Noise Records.

<a href="https://purenoise.bandcamp.com/album/paradise">Paradise by Red City Radio</a>

Paradise was recorded at The Cereal Box in Edmond, OK with the All American Rejects’ Mike Kennerty – who also produced and recorded the band’s 2018 SkyTigers EP – and mastered at the Blasting Room by Jason Livermore.

“What seems to have always been the underlying nature of the spirit of Red City Radio,” says Dale, “is to be intoxicatingly yourself. Paradise is a true expression of who we are as people and as a band. It’s a new beginning for the band, but also a continuance on spreading love and rock’n’roll through music. I believe that this album has the best performances we’ve ever done, and is the best quality-sounding album we’ve ever recorded. It was also just the funnest record to make. So really, this is the best Red City Radio album, and if you don’t agree with that, then fuck you!”

About

Red City Radio

Genre: Punk Rock

Label: Pure Noise Records

Band: Garrett Dale, Ryan Donovan, Derik Envy, Dallas Tidwell

Purchase

Fans can pre-order Paradise today at https://smarturl.it/RCR_Stores

Connect

Red City Radio Website

Red City Radio Instagram

Red City Radio Twitter

Red City Radio Facebook