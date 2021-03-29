Purient Shares Entrancing ‘Memories’ EP feat. Eartheater, VARG²™

Loading...

Naarm/Melbourne based producer-vocalist, Purient, shares her debut EP Memories, released via Burning Rose / Pelvis Records.

The tracks include, “Sad”, the first song Durman ever wrote as Purient, and two remixes: one from Eartheater, aka NY-based Alexandra Drewchin, and the other from Varg²™, aka Swedish producer Jonas Rönnberg. Eartheater’s remix of ‘Memories’ sees the original deconstructed into an almost entirely new production with additional vocals by Drewchin and Varg²™’s re-animation of ‘Fantasy’ turns the breathless love song into a high caliber club banger. With the release, Durman shares “I’m so grateful to be releasing my debut EP to the world today, I hope you love it.”







Memories is out now via Burning Rose / Pelvis, buy/stream it here.

Experimental and striking, Kate Durman has worked carefully over the last few years to hone her craft, quickly establishing herself as a regular fixture in her local Melbourne scene and member of Australia-via-LA label collective, Burning Rose.

Through her music, Purient subverts traditional pop forms to deliver an introverted, brooding, and purposeful sound, delicately complemented by gauzy vocals. Traversing her own thoughts with uncanny attention to detail, her visceral productions are reminiscent of Kelly Lee Owens’ repetitiously meditative melodies, Smerz’s concentrated chaos, and the subtle trance of Daniel Avery.