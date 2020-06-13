Q Da Fool Takes Over the Streets With New Video “Bad News” Off Upcoming EP

Roc Nation’s own, Q Da Fool, dropped his surefire hit single and visual, “Bad News”, off his highly anticipated EP – Deaf Wish. Gaining a reputation as an uprising culturally innovative hip-hop artist reigning from the DMV, Q Da Fool has become a staple young voice of the streets.

Channeling a true DMV sound, alongside his keen way of storytelling, Q Da Fool has always used music as an outlet to share his personal journey from incarceration to a thriving rap phenom. In the banging “Bad News” track, produced by Namz Beats, Q immediately jumps right back into his acclaimed no-holds-barred lyrics. You can hear Q unapologetically spitting lines such as “I got bad news, these bullets fast too… Bch I’m a blast you”.

Amid a global pandemic, worldwide protesting for civil equality and more, Q has directed his energy and frustrations into the studio recording his first project of 2020 – Deaf Wish. Diversifying his arsenal, Deaf Wish, offers insight into how he got off the streets, motivation to get money, an evolving ethos and hardbody DMV anthems. “There were intentions behind my choice of spelling. The title of my EP is, Deaf Wish because I was tired of hearing other’s opinions and wanted to silence those. People are going through real things right now, so I needed to go hard for my followers. The body of work is still for the streets, but I took more time recording than ever before,” Q Da Fool professed.

“Bad News” is the first of several surefire tracks off of the EP Deaf Wish, with his debut album to follow shortly after, geared to heat up the streets this Summer.