Queen Key Melts Winter With New Single “Too Hot”

Loading...

Chicago’s lyrical Queen returns with the highly anticipated new single “Too Hot” today via Machine Entertainment Group. In the accompanying Lawrence Mahone-directed visual, Queen Key is throwing her own celebration complete with TikToK-inspired dances and Queen Key’s signature “ratchetry.” The Bankroll Got It-produced track features Key in her element, flexing her lyrical prowess with slick rhymes and fun quips.

After proudly welcoming a beautiful set of triplets in March, Queen Key is ready to take her place on the rap throne. Looking up to lyrical queens like Lauryn Hill and Lil’ Kim, in 2016, she started delivering royal raps on her first pair of projects, Your Highness and Beauty in a Beast. She crowned herself queen with the release of her 2018 EP Eat My Pussy and its 2019 sequel.

Now, Key’s mission is to secure bags and the spotlight with her forthcoming project, All Eyez on Key. “I hope [listeners] could feel it and that they love it. I want my music to be something that somebody’s choosing to listen to like it’s that song you got to hear and feel good rapping along with,” she says of the forthcoming body of work, set for a 2021 release.