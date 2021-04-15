Queen Naija & Ari Lennox Unveil Cinematic Visual for “Set Him up”

Loading...

Queen Naija and GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Ari Lennox unveiled the official video for “Set Him Up” with a YouTube premiere. The single is from missunderstood…still, the deluxe edition of Queen Naija’s chart-topping debut album, which will be released tomorrow by Capitol Records.

The video was directed by Val Vega (JP Saxe, The Color Brown, JP Wilde) and shot in Atlanta. Santiago Salviche served as executive producer and Carla Johnson as producer.





Released last week, “Set Him Up” earned a spot on the playlist of The New York Times, with critic Jon Pareles observing, “Over a slow-motion strut of a bass line and a glass of chardonnay in the lyrics, Queen Naija and Ari Lennox sweetly intertwine their voices, enjoying each other’s explicit details about their latest hookups.” HotNewHipHop praised the “sultry single” and The Source noted, “[‘Set Him Up’ is] a seductive tag team between the two sirens as they glide over the all-too familiar scenario of dealing with the same man at the same time.”

missunderstood…still features five previously unreleased songs – including Love Is… ft. J.I The Prince of NY – plus “Butterflies Pt. 2” Remix feat. Wale alongside the album’s original 18 tracks.

See below for track listing. Pre-save missunderstood…still here.

Track Listing – missunderstood…still

Bonus tracks in bold







Supa Vibe

Set Him Up ft. Ari Lennox

Love Is… ft. J.I The Prince of NY

Empty

Insecure

Passionate

Butterflies Pt. 2 Remix ft. Wale

Intro

Too Much To Say

I’m Her ft. Kiana Ledé

Pack Lite

Lie To Me ft. Lil Durk

Dream

Love Language

Without You ft. Russ

Say What You Mean

Bitter Skit ft. Pretty Vee

Bitter ft. Mulatto

One Time ft. Toosii

Pressure

Five Seconds ft. Jacquees

Pretend

Trial And Error

Butterflies Pt. 2

Beautiful