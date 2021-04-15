Queen Naija & Ari Lennox Unveil Cinematic Visual for “Set Him up”

Queen Naija and GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Ari Lennox unveiled the official video for “Set Him Up” with a YouTube premiere. The single is from missunderstood…still, the deluxe edition of Queen Naija’s chart-topping debut album, which will be released tomorrow by Capitol Records.
The video was directed by Val Vega (JP Saxe, The Color Brown, JP Wilde) and shot in Atlanta. Santiago Salviche served as executive producer and Carla Johnson as producer.
Released last week, “Set Him Up” earned a spot on the playlist of The New York Times, with critic Jon Pareles observing, “Over a slow-motion strut of a bass line and a glass of chardonnay in the lyrics, Queen Naija and Ari Lennox sweetly intertwine their voices, enjoying each other’s explicit details about their latest hookups.” HotNewHipHop praised the “sultry single” and The Source noted, “[‘Set Him Up’ is] a seductive tag team between the two sirens as they glide over the all-too familiar scenario of dealing with the same man at the same time.”
missunderstood…still features five previously unreleased songs – including Love Is… ft. J.I The Prince of NY – plus “Butterflies Pt. 2” Remix feat. Wale alongside the album’s original 18 tracks.
See below for track listing. Pre-save missunderstood…still here.
Track Listing – missunderstood…still
Bonus tracks in bold
Supa Vibe
Set Him Up ft. Ari Lennox
Love Is… ft. J.I The Prince of NY
Empty
Insecure
Passionate
Butterflies Pt. 2 Remix ft. Wale
Intro
Too Much To Say
I’m Her ft. Kiana Ledé
Pack Lite
Lie To Me ft. Lil Durk
Dream
Love Language
Without You ft. Russ
Say What You Mean
Bitter Skit ft. Pretty Vee
Bitter ft. Mulatto
One Time ft. Toosii
Pressure
Five Seconds ft. Jacquees
Pretend
Trial And Error
Butterflies Pt. 2
Beautiful