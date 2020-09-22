Queen Naija Drops Alternate Video for “Pack Lite”

Queen Naija switches things up with a new alternative video for her hit single “Pack Lite.” The Platinum-certified R&B singer and songwriter gives her man some help packing, sending his wardrobe flying into her pool and – playing her own backup singers – tries a variety of new looks, sporting luscious burnt orange locks. View HERE. She shot the new clip in Atlanta with AlphaMale Visuals (YFN Lucci, Yung Bleu), who also helmed the video for “Butterflies Pt. 2.”

Shortly after the single’s release, Queen became the highest charting female on Apple Music’s R&B Songs chart. “Pack Lite,” which was produced by Oak (Lizzo, Alessia Cara), is from Queen’s forthcoming debut album. HotNewHipHop said, “if the album sounds anything like her recent release, it’s sure to be a hit.” Billboard noted, “If you take a peek through Queen Naija’s discography, you’ll see that she’s not one for the games. Her new song ‘Pack Lite’ is reflective of her no nonsense demeanor…”

With the arrival of her 2018 self-titled debut EP, Queen emerged as an unstoppable new force in the R&B world. Having clocked over 800 million combined global streams to date, Queen Naija features three Platinum-certified singles: “Butterflies,” “Karma” and her breakthrough hit “Medicine”—an independently released smash that made its staggering debut at No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100, a nearly-unheard-of achievement for an unsigned artist.

Along with debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, Queen was hailed as “the first soul star of the social media generation” by The New York Times, and earned major recognition in the 2019 awards season with nominations for Top R&B Artist at the Billboard Music Awards, Best New Artist at the BET Awards and three nods at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The 24-year-old Detroit-area native has amassed over a billion combined global streams to date.