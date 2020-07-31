Queen Naija Releases “Pack Lite” Video Directed by Teyana Taylor, Aka Spike Tey

Platinum-certified R&B singer and songwriter Queen Naija shared the official video for her new single, “Pack Lite.” Set in 1960s Atlanta, the clip was directed by fellow R&B artist Teyana Taylor, aka Spike Tey (Macy Gray, Schoolboy Q, Wale, T.I.), who was named Video Director of the Year at the 2020 BET Awards. Queen took to YouTube Live following the premiere to chat with fans about the making of the video. View “Pack Lite” HERE.

Shortly after the single’s release, Queen became the highest charting female on Apple Music’s R&B Songs chart, and “Pack Lite” remains in the top 10 of the tally. The track, which is from Queen’s forthcoming debut album, finds her delivering a sharp ultimatum to a lover: “If you don’t get your act together, you might have to pack lite.” Produced by Oak (Lizzo, Alessia Cara), “Pack Lite” samples and interpolates Erykah Badu’s GRAMMY®-nominated hit “Bag Lady.” HotNewHipHop said, “if the album sounds anything like her recent release, it’s sure to be a hit.”

“Pack Lite” is the follow-up to “Butterflies Pt. 2,” which has amassed over 33 million combined global streams and entered the top 15 at Urban AC radio. Multi-Platinum artist Wale joined Queen on “Butterflies Pt. 2 Remix,” putting a fresh spin on the story. “Butterflies Pt. 2” is the sequel to Queen Naija’s “Butterflies,” which was one of three Platinum-certified singles from her self-titled debut EP, released in 2018 by Capitol Music Group.

With the arrival of her 2018 self-titled debut EP, Queen emerged as an unstoppable new force in the R&B world. Having clocked over 800 million combined global streams to date, Queen Naija features three Platinum-certified singles: “Butterflies,” “Karma” and her breakthrough hit “Medicine”—an independently released smash that made its staggering debut at No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100, a nearly-unheard-of achievement for an unsigned artist. Along with debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, Queen was hailed as “the first soul star of the social media generation” by The New York Times, and earned major recognition in the 2019 awards season with nominations for Top R&B Artist at the Billboard Music Awards, Best New Artist at the BET Awards and three nods at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The 24-year-old Detroit-area native has amassed over a billion combined global streams to date.