Qveen Herby Drops ‘EP 8’ Along With “Sugar Daddy” Music Video

Iconic independent rap sensation Qveen Herby has announced today’s release of her eagerly awaited EP 8 via her own Checkbook Records label along with a music video for the first single “Sugar Daddy.”

With cumulative Spotify streams now over 44 million – including more than 350,000 monthly listeners over the last 6 months alone – Qveen Herby is undoubtedly a landmark artist, blending an idiosyncratic fusion of hip-hop, R&B, pop, and dance music with a committed mission of true expression and universal empowerment. Born Amy Heidemann, the Nebraska-native, Los Angeles-based artist/entrepreneur first touched stardom in 2012 as one-half – with her husband/producer/collaborator Nick Noonan – of the RIAA platinum certified, chart-topping pop duo, Karmin.

Get EP 8 and more at https://www.qveenherby.com/
 

EP 8 — track list

1. Sugar Daddy
2. Dump Truck
3. Mind Games
4. Check
5. Self Aware

Production Credits:
Nick Noonan, Steve “Pompano Puff” Tirogene

 

