Radiohead releases new live set supporting #athomewithme – recorded at the Astoria, London on the 27th of May 1994.

Setlist:

00:00:18 You

00:03:52 Bones

00:07:02 Ripcord

00:10:23 Black Star

00:14:00 Creep

00:18:13 The Bends

00:22:26 My Iron Lung

00:27:12 Prove Yourself

00:29:40 Maquiladora

00:33:02 Vegetable

00:36:13 Fake Plastic Trees

00:40:39 Just

00:44:29 Stop Whispering

00:49:38 Anyone Can Play Guitar

00:53:53 Street Spirit (Fade Out)

00:58:23 Pop Is Dead

01:00:49 Blow Out