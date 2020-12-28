Reality Anonymous Shares Music Video for “Orange Explosion”

Sponsor Loading...

“Orange Explosion” is the first taste of the Reality Anonymous album The Ghost Host, Vol 1, which will be released by Night World Records on Tuesday, Jan 5.

Reality Anonymous is the brainchild of Lyn Vaus and The Ghost Host, Vol. 1 features contributions from Rob Myers (Thievery Corporation), Alex Rowney (Soft Candy), and Kenthany Redmond (Kenthany Redmond’s Infrared Quintet).

Basic tracks, helmed by Joe Tessone, were cut with Blase Settecase at Mystery Street Studios. The album was mixed by Philip Stevenson at Rat City in Chicago and mastered by the legendary Bob Olhsson in Nashville.

Lyn Vaus is now based in Chicago and is a veteran of the Boston post-punk band Carnal Garage, who had a song featured in the hit SCI-FI movie The Lawnmower Man. After the band dissolved, Vaus moved to LA and got a job as a story editor at a film production company. Bouncing back and forth between LA and Boston for several years, his subsequent film credits include The Darien Gap, Next Stop Wonderland, and the micro-budgeted Temptation, starring Annette O’Toole and Elisabeth Moss. That film rekindled his interest in playing music and he began writing the psychedelic songs that eventually appeared on his first solo record The Floating Celebration, which was recorded in Washington D.C. with musician/producer/Night World label head, Philip Stevenson.

About

Reality Anonymous Facebook

Reality Anonymous purchase link