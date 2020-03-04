Red Bull Presents Minneapolis ft. Dua Saleh, Dizzy Fae, Velvet Negroni, Psymun, and more

Red Bull Presents: Rainbow Rain. On April 25th, a selection of rising Minnesota talent will share their voices and visions at The Varsity Theater in Minneapolis for a night celebrating the marginalized creatives of the city – including queer, gender-nonconforming, and people of color. These communities have nurtured an unparalleled artistic enclave rooted in collaboration, inclusivity, and moving toward a liberated tomorrow. Whether underrated or understated, they’ve persisted through the last several years, permeating both underground and mainstream visibility on a global scale. The 18+ event begins at 8PM CT with tickets on sale for $15 here.

Rainbow Rain will celebrate the breakthroughs of Minnesota’s new wave by championing creators who’ve dedicated their work to building a future worth living for. Featured artists include Dua Saleh (Sudan-born, gender non-binary artist whose debut EP Nur last year was received to critical acclaim by the likes of Pitchfork, Complex, and more) Dizzy Fae (21-year-old singer and dancer whose genre-bending sound has taken her on tour with Lizzo, landed her a headlining set at Leslie Pride 2019, and her own Red Bull Presents show Dizzyland), and Velvet Negroni (Electronic singer-songwriter whose work has led him to collaborations with Bon Iver and support slots for Tame Impala).

Other featured performers include Psymun (critically-acclaimed producer who has worked with the likes of Dua Saleh, Young Thug, Bon Iver, Future, Juice WRLD, and more), Alec Ness (electronic producer and DJ – previously Su Na – whose debut EP Temporary Awareness of Passing last year received acclaim from the likes of Hypebeast, Dummy Magazine, and more), Kwey, Paqrat, R.A.D., and Oeurth.