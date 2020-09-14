Red Bull Releases Special Home Studio Beat-Making Session Starring Blxst

Red Bull releases a special home studio beat-making session where two artists are challenged to make a new song from scratch. The session will air on Red Bull Music’s YouTube channel and feature the rapper, producer, and Red Bull Records artist Blxst and the Compton rapper 1TakeJay. Giving you a behind the scenes look into how they made their Summer anthem “Slip & Slide,” the session is packed full of production and composition tips with the duo’s unmistakable chemistry carrying the lessons home.

A singular artist, Blxst mixes and masters his own music as well as creates his own visuals which has allowed him to take full control over his work with singles like “Who Would’ve Thought” and “Hurt.” Blxst also performed during the Red Bull Records Virtual Festival earlier this year and has worked with and produced for notable West Coast figures such as DJ Mustard, YG, Eric Bellinger, G Perico and Kendrick Lamar to name a few.

Most recently, Blxst released his debut EP No Love Lost via Red Bull Records. The project is an expansive and emotive collection of music, inspired by past relationships and his hometown of Los Angeles, and is paired with a four-part cinematic series of videos to bring the project’s overarching narrative to life. The first and second installments, “Overrated” and “No Love Lost” are out now and available to watch here.

Watch the content on demand starting September 14th and stay tuned for more from Red Bull coming soon.