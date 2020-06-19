Rema Shares New Track “Ginger Me” With Lyric Video

Recently crowned Apple Music’s Up Next artist – previously awarded to Billie Eilish, Khalid & H.E.R – Rema drops his new single “Ginger Me” on Mavin Records/Jonzing World.

Hailing from the legendary Benin City, the 20-year-old prodigy continues to live up to the hype with his innate ability to meld genres and cultures. With co-signs from the likes of Drake, Barack Obama and now Rihanna, Rema is on his way for a global takeover. Earlier this year, by chance Rema & UK producer The Elements, bumped into each other outside a night club in London. Their immediate rapport took them on a late-night studio session where “Ginger Me” was made in a record number of hours.

Crediting his parents for introducing him to Fela Kuti & 2Face, Rema draws influences far beyond West Africa with Bollywood, Trap, Afrobeats, and Pop all becoming part of his trademark sound. Paving the way for his generation, Rema’s trademark “Another Banga” and his bad commando teddy bear are just a few things that have become synonymous with this trailblazing identity.

Recently celebrating the one-year anniversary of his breakthrough viral hit “Dumebi,” Rema reflects on early career highlights including winning ‘next rated superstar’ at the 2019 esteemed Headies Awards, appearing in Barack Obama’s playlist, as well as gracing the covers of The FADER and Dazed & Confused.

Listen to “Ginger Me” above and stay tuned for more from Rema coming soon.