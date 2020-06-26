Remote Control Records Celebrates Release of New Compilation ‘Bloom and Simmer’

Remote Control Records’ inaugural compilation Bloom and Simmer is out today. Released digitally, the compilation is a celebration of community, connexion and creativity, featuring 21 tracks you’ve never heard before from the Remote Control Records family of artists.

This is the music they make when they’re not making music; a dive beneath the waves, a journey off the beaten path, a glimpse behind the curtain.

Bloom and Simmer brings together artists from Dot Dash Recordings, Barely Dressed Records, Pool House Records, Part Time Records and Interstate 40 – including Methyl Ethel, Sui Zhen, Jess Locke, Carla Geneve, Sunbeam Sound Machine, Obscura Hail, Gena Rose Bruce, Jess Ribeiro, Jeremy Neale, Wolf & Cub, Huntly, friendships, Milwaukee Banks, Ryan Downey, Dorsal Fins, Soaked Oats, Siberian Tiger, Black Cab, Velociraptor & Gabriella Cohen.

The compilation has been teased across Australia this month via radio premieres thanks to Double J, RTR, Triple R, PBS, 2SER & 4ZZZ and now you can listen to Bloom and Simmer in it’s entirety.

Stream / Download Bloom and Simmer via https://RemoteControl.lnk.to/BloomAndSimmer

Bloom and Simmer Tracklist

1. Methyl Ethel – Holy Days

2. HANDSOME – The Walker ft. Essie Holt

3. Carla Geneve – Red Rocks

4. Sunbeam Sound Machine – Worry Wart

5. Obscura Hail – Martyr

6. Gena Rose Bruce – Upper Hand

7. Jess Ribeiro – Ghost

8. Sui Zhen – All I Really Want (Alanis Morissette Cover for Sissy Screens)

9. Huntly – Tempelhof (Ahm’s Saviour Remix)

10. friendships – Purebred Dogs ft. Yaw Faso & thelovelyme (friendships VIP)

11. Milwaukee Banks – Hold the Phone

12. Ryan Downey – Good Time Girl (Sofi Tukker Cover)

13. Dorsal Fins – Heart on the Floor (Live at Newmarket)

14. Soaked Oats – Houdini (Live at The Others Way 2019)

15. Jess Locke – Change Anything

16. Siberian Tiger – Everything is Free

17. Jeremy Neale – Doom and Terrorise

18. Wolf & Cub – The Watcher

19. Velociraptor – Ramona (Acoustic)

20. Gabriella Cohen – Let’s Stay and Look At The Moon (Demo)

21. Black Cab – Empire States (Live in Sydney)