Rett Madison Shares Raw Single “Shame is A River”

West Virginia-born Rett Madison evokes the strength and poise of artists like Julien Baker in her striking new single “Shame is a River,” out now. The 23-year-old Rett Madison commands attention with compelling vocals in this bare and raw performance and has already garnered praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, American Songwriter and more!

In “Shame is a River” a lulling guitar melody welcomes you in with open arms and crystal-like vocals whisk you away. With an Americana twang reminiscent of cherished talents like Sheryl Crow and Joni Mitchell, Rett’s unbridled talent is evident in this deeply personal song. It’s equally raw but polished and there’s an intimacy interconnected throughout each layer of the track-from the cathartic violin, to the soothing guitar, the dominant piano, to her salient vocal runs.

On the track she shares, “I wrote ‘Shame is a River’ following an emotional visit with my mother a few months before she died by suicide. She struggled with addiction and her mental health for most of my life and as I got older I began to understand that like my mom, I dealt with anxiety, PTSD, and depression. The song isn’t solely about my experience, but about both my mother and I’s individual experiences with shame and guilt intertwined. At times, I’ve felt like I’ve kept certain pains to myself because I was afraid I would burden people. I’ve come to learn that talking candidly about mental health and being open about what I’m going through can be very freeing and helps keep my head above the water. I’ve also worked with a therapist for about a year now and hope to continue on that path. Going forward with my life, I hope to write music that encourages mental health awareness in memory of my mother, Jacqueline.”