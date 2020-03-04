RINSE Unveils New-Wave Worthy “Tell Me Tell Me Tell Me” Single

RINSE, the solo project of Brisbane, Australia artist Joe Agius, has been brought out of the bedroom and into the light with new single “Tell Me Tell Me Tell Me”. The single premieres today along with a music video.

Now, RINSE features a rotating cast of collaborators and live members, with Agius squarely at the centre. Musically, it gravitates towards post-punk, shoegaze and new-wave sounds, influenced by artists like New Order, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Cure and Pale Saints. Recorded in late 2019, Tell Me Tell Me Tell Me was mixed by Jorge Elbrecht (Ariel Pink, Japanese Breakfast, Wild Nothing, Sky Ferreira) and mastered by Heba Kadry (Bjork, Slowdive, Beach House, Deerhunter). Agius says, “sonically, it sits in the middle of a lot of the music I have been recording, and for that reason feels like the right place to begin.”

The Nick Maguire-shot video features Hatchie’s Harriette Pilbeam on keys and Ritchie Daniell on drums, Babaganouj’s Charles Sale and The Creases’ Aimon Clark on guitar and Morning Harvey’s Steve Kempnich on bass.