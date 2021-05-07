Rising Los Angeles Hip Hop Trio Avenu 10 Release Debut Video “Money Counter” From Upcoming EP

Avenu 10 is the brainchild of legendary music producer DJ U-Neek, who is best known for his work with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Angie Stone, Eazy-E, and Mack10. He formed the trio with his three sons, Tim 8-1-8, Tsunami, and Don Julio, who are poised, and ready, to take their game to the next level.

Avenu 10 is a perfect match for today’s rap game, which is geared towards a younger and more diverse audience. Three young, vibrant and talented songwriters who are self-contained and have been groomed since day one to take on the music world.

All 3 members reside in the Los Angeles area, from South Central LA to the San Fernando Valley. They have been performing and recording in the music industry for most of their lives, not surprising considering their pedigree. Even though the members are young, Avenu 10 are seasoned and ready to show the hip-hop world their skills.

Their first single, “Money Counter”, is part of their debut EP coming Summer of 2021, and is sure to grab your attention with it’s smooth, familiar groove and bangin’ beat.

Dope rhymes matched with smart lyrics layered on top of DJ U-Neek’s production is a recipe for FIRE. So put in your buds, turn up the volume and enjoy the ride. You’re cruising on Avenu 10.

For more on Avenu 10 visit:

https://www.facebook.com/avenuten

https://twitter.com/avenuten