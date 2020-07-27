Robert Plant Announces New Anthology & Premieres New Podcast Season

Robert Plant will mark the eagerly awaited third season of his hugely popular podcast, Digging Deep with Robert Plant, with the release of a career-spanning new 2-CD set DIGGING DEEP. The limited edition collection – also available for streaming and digital download – gathers 30 extraordinary songs spanning four decades, including three previously unreleased new tracks. DIGGING DEEP will be available worldwide via Plant’s own Es Paranza label on Friday, October 2nd.

DIGGING DEEP showcases landmark tracks from each of the 8x GRAMMY® Award-winner’s 11 masterful solo albums, including a number of songs featured on Digging Deep with Robert Plant. Highlights include the #1 rock hit, “Hurting Kind,” and the GRAMMY® Award-nominated “Shine It All Around,” alongside the previously unreleased exclusives, “Nothing Takes the Place of You” (written by New Orleans musician Toussaint McCall and recorded for the acclaimed 2013 film, Winter In The Blood), “Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up – Part 1),” taken from the soon-to-be-released album Band of Joy Volume 2 and a spectacular duet rendition of Charley Feathers’ rockabilly classic, “Too Much Alike” featuring Patty Griffin.

Plant is accompanied throughout DIGGING DEEP by a truly remarkable lineup of musicians, including Jimmy Page, Buddy Miller, Patty Griffin, Phil Collins, Nigel Kennedy, Richard Thompson, and his brothers, Strange Sensation/ The Sensational Space Shifters.

Digging Deep with Robert Plant begins its third season today, July 27. Five brand new episodes will premiere every two weeks, all recorded earlier this year with BBC 6 Music’s Matt Everitt before a live audience at London’s Rough Trade East.

Robert Plant’s music is the result of a lifetime of journeys exploring the music from the welsh borders to the Sahara and from Nashville to the misty mountains. The influences and friends collected along the way can be heard in his songs. Digging Deep with Robert Plant finds him delving into his back catalogue to revisit songs recorded on his incredible history while also telling stories of inspiration, collaboration, and intervention. The podcast has fast proven a popular and critical success, with over 1.6 million streams/downloads. Digging Deep with Robert Plant is available from Apple, Spotify, and YouTube, with new episodes available every two weeks.