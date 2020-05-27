Role Model Shares “For The People In The Back” Music Video

Role Model (born Tucker Pillsbury) is sharing a new song and video, “for the people in the back.” Over string-laden production from Stint and Spencer Stuart, the track comes together with Pillsbury’s nimble vocals that celebrate the bliss found in independence and solitude. The visual mirrors this newfound autonomy as Pillsbury runs around uninhibitedly through an abandoned warehouse turned makeshift studio.

The song, out via Interscope Records, marks the beginning of a new chapter for Role Model as the first taste of new music following last year’s oh, how perfect EP and was featured as a World First by Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 Radio show for Apple Music.

Speaking on writing the song, Tucker says: “It was a week where I ended a lot of really shitty relationships that were just mentally beating the shit out of me. There’s an underlying tone of acceptance. I had a burst of confidence, which is brand new. I want to hear people scream this song back to me.”