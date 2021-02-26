Sad Night Dynamite Releases Self-Titled Debut Mixtape via Elektra

Loading...

Sad Night Dynamite releases their self-titled debut mixtape via Elektra. The project features their latest single “Smoke Hole” – which premiered on Annie Mac’s show on BBC Radio 1, with additional support across Apple Music, 6Music, NTS and more – watch out for more visuals and news of Sad Night Dynamite’s first ever live shows coming soon.

Their ambitious debut mixtape offers a potent view of Sad Night Dynamite’s world, and two of the more compelling new musical minds in the UK. Equal parts light and shade, dystopia and fantasy, it’s a project as much about the pleasures of getting lost as it is the at-times nightmarish world you dream of getting lost from. Epic first single “Icy Violence” – loosely set on a beach, but also based on a kidnapping – established the band’s sometime-surreal storytelling (its followup, “Killshot,” was paired with a visual evoking the all-too-real reality of a surveillance state). New single “Smoke Hole” – and its stop-motion, hellish fairground of visual – was in itself about “getting lost in your own thoughts.”







What emerges on Sad Night Dynamite is a band of boundless musical imagination. As at ease with elements of G-Funk, the psychedelia of The Avalanches or classic, Tarantino-esque cinema scores as they are the loaded atmosphere of London subculture, the genre-bending pop at the heart of Sad Night Dynamite’s debut mixtape also begins to tell their own story for the first time. SND are the the product of one charged, brother-like friendship of Archie and Josh, a duo whose formative (and slightly feral) upbringing near Glastonbury eventually saw them start the band online, separated at university. What started out as a surreal exercise in escapism has, for Sad Night Dynamite, become all the more important now they complete this debut mixtape. “We love artists who build something bigger than themselves: songs to explore and be lived in.”

Although launched in a pandemic, Sad Night Dynamite already stand out in all the right ways for a breakthrough 2021. The band were spotted on socials in the studio late last year with FKA Twigs, as well as earning early shout outs from the likes of Gorillaz, Shy Girl, Ashnikko, Jeshi and Billy Walsh plus being named part of Reprezent Radio’s Class of 2021. Sad Night Dynamite’s debut mixtape introduces a band set to deliver a sound as explosive and evocative as their name implies – and just when we need it the most.