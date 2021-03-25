Sad Night Dynamite Shares Sinister Video for “Krunk” Off Debut

Loading...

Sad Night Dynamite drop a new video for their latest single “Krunk.” Taken from their self-titled debut mixtape, available now via Elektra, the band have picked up widespread acclaim plus support across Radio 1, Apple Music, 6Music, NTS and more for their idiosyncratic sound & visuals.

Directed by Greg Hackett, “Krunk” is the kind of sinister and surreal storytelling that already feels like Sad Night Dynamite’s own. A cinematic revenge-fantasy (and parody of the male ego), the track’s effortless, Dr. Dre inspired beat is set against the recurring motif of Archie and Josh’s latest (and strangest) journey in their white limo. “That visual is the centrepiece of the mixtape, and it represents us in a weird way,” the boys said in conversation recently with NME. “You can hate it if you want, but once you get inside you can’t help but love it.”

“Krunk” is a key moment on Sad Night Dynamite’s promising first mixtape, also available now. Equal parts light and shade, dystopia and fantasy, it’s a project as much about the pleasures of getting lost as it is the at-times nightmarish world you dream of getting lost from.

Already, Sad Night Dynamite stand out in all the right ways for a breakthrough 2021. The band were spotted on socials in the studio late last year with FKA Twigs, as well as earning early shout outs from the likes of Gorillaz, Shy Girl, Ashnikko, Jeshi and Billy Walsh plus being named part of Reprezent Radio’s Class of 2021.