Sam i Shares Visuals for “Shake” featuring Phantom Planet’s Alex Greenwald

GRAMMY-nominated DJ, music producer, composer, music director and film director Sam Spiegel, a.k.a. Sam i, today follows his 2020 debut solo album Random Shit From the Internet Era (feat. Sia, Busta Rhymes, Anderson .Paak, Doja Cat & more) with hypotonic new single and video for “Shake,” featuring Alex Greenwald of Phantom Planet.

Out now on Because Music, the new track’s vibey, uplifting beats prove an infectious salve to the persistent stress of pandemic-life. Alex Greenwald explains: “‘Shake’ is a song about getting into the most exclusive club in the Universe. You know, the kind of place you might only get into once in your life. Sam sent me the track at the start of lockdown and I fell in love with it. The melody and lyrics just flowed out. Love a good flow.”

More Sam I – https://twitter.com/hiiamsam_i