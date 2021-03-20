Loading...

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist and songwriter Sam Smith releases Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios on Capitol Records.

The intimate 13-track set was Sam’s only live performance of 2020 and marked an exclusive performance of music from their critically acclaimed third album Love Goes.

Recorded with a full band at the iconic venue, Love Goes: Live At Abbey Road Studios includes new takes on “Diamonds,” “Promises,” “Kids Again,” global hit “Dancing With A Stranger” and a special performance with collaborator Labrinth for the title track. See full track listing below.

Interspersed with the new music are reinterpretations of “Lay Me Down,” and “Stay With Me” showcasing Sam’s unforgettable vocals from their 2014 debut album, In The Lonely Hour, along with a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.” To mark the release of the album, Sam sat down for a one to one conversation with Cyndi.

Love Goes: Live at Abbey Road Tracklisting

1. Young*

2. Diamonds

3. Dancing With a Stranger

4. Promises

5. Too Good at Goodbyes

6. Lay Me Down

7. My Oasis (ft. Jade Anouka)

8. Time After Time

9. How Do You Sleep?

10. For The Lover That I Lost

11. Kids Again

12. Love Goes (ft. Labrinth)

13. Stay With Me

*The track “Young” appears on the vinyl version of the live album only.