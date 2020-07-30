Static Multimedia community

Static Multimedia

Sam Smith Releases “My Oasis” Featuring Burna Boy

Music

Sam Smith Releases “My Oasis” Featuring Burna Boy

74views
99
10 shares, 99 points

Sam Smith and Burna Boy join forces on Smith’s new track “My Oasis,” out now via Capitol Records. “My Oasis” marks the start of a new chapter for Smith who has to date sold over 25 million adjusted albums worldwide. Born from a mutual respect for one another, Smith and Burna Boy made this cross-continent collaboration happen over the last few months and the result is a brilliant song of love lost and longing, intertwining their distinctive vocals.

“This track has been a beautiful release of emotions for me during this time,” says Smith who wrote the track with Jimmy Napes and Burna Boy. “I’ve been a fan of Burna Boy for years now and am so happy to have a tune with him.”

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in