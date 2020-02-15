Sam Smith Shares “To Die For” Music Video

On May 1, Capitol Records will release Sam Smith’s third album, To Die For. Ahead of the release, Smith shares the title track and the accompanying video. Opening with a sample from the 2001 cult film Donnie Darko, the new track pairs soaring strings and evocative piano with Smith’s distinctive vocals and the plaintive confession, “I just want somebody to die for.” The global superstar recorded the song with Jimmy Napes and Stargate, who also collaborated with Smith on 2017’s “Too Good At Goodbyes,” now certified 4x Platinum in the U.S.

For the video, Smith teamed up with Grant Singer (The Weeknd, Lorde), who also directed the video for 2019’s “How Do You Sleep?” The new clip takes place outside a wig shop in Los Angeles. Amidst the many mannequin heads with perfectly coifed hair, there is a wigless one in Sam’s likeness who sings “To Die For.” Couples and families pass the shop over the course of several seasons. Engulfed in their relationships, few even notice the bald singing mannequin. The other mannequin heads vanish, leaving Sam alone – until fate intervenes. View the video HERE.

Sam Smith explains, “I wrote the song with Jimmy Napes and Stargate in L.A. during a time of self-discovery and heartbreak. This is for all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day xx”