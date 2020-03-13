Sam Smith – “To Die For” (Acoustic)

Sam Smith debuts an acoustic version of their latest single, “To Die For,” along with an ambient visual. Filmed and recorded live in Los Angeles, this version sees the single stripped down to a piano and cello, with Smith’s vocals front and center in a sentimental performance reminiscent of their earliest releases. The original version was released on Valentine’s day alongside the profound Grant Singer- directed video and the announcement of Smith’s long-awaited third album, To Die For, out May 1 on Capitol Records.