San Fermin Announces Second Chapter of ‘The Cormorant’ Project

Following the critically acclaimed release of The Cormorant I this Fall, Brooklyn-based art pop project SAN FERMIN today announce the March 27 release of The Cormorant I & II, the second and final installment in their latest dual-part album. Introducing the project with the October release of The Cormorant I and garnering critical acclaim from NPR, Consequence of Sound, Paste, TIME and UPROXX, San Fermin now return with eight new tracks that encompass the full scope of The Cormorant story. The resulting 16-track collection completes the narrative set out by The Cormorant I, expanding on bandleader Ellis Ludwig-Leone’s questions of identity, growth and its ever-changing variations – preorder now.

San Fermin introduce the latter half of The Cormorant I & II with the release of their newest single and video for “Little Star”. An apt introduction to the new album, “Little Star” finds Ludwig-Leone grappling with the insecurities of growing older, a self-doubt inherent in the tracks’ frenetic beat and seemingly disparate blend of samples. San Fermin pair the new track with a stunning visual filmed in Iceland and directed by Ludwig-Leone – watch here. The video marks the bandleader’s directorial debut, of which he says:

“I wrote these songs in the town of Ísafjörður, in northwest Iceland, in 2018. One evening, I went on a bike ride around the fjord with a friend, and I thought it would be a cool concept for a music video. A year later, I pitched it to the label, and they were into the idea, and suggested that I direct it, which I had never done before. The song is about chasing some ideal version of yourself that you can’t ever quite attain, so we had our actress (Kristbjörg Lára Gunnarsdóttir) play both riders. I found that once the cameras started rolling, it was actually really similar to being in the recording studio. You have this idea of what the thing should be, and then you work with what you’ve got. There’s a footprint to the song and a rhythm to the shots, and as long as you keep that in mind and have a good team around you, you’re in good hands.”

SAN FERMIN –

THE CORMORANT I & II

TRACKLISTING –

1. The Cormorant

2. Cerulean Gardens

3. Hickman Creek

4. The Hunger

5. Summer by the Void

6. Saints

7. The Living

8. The Myth

9. Swamp Song

10. Westfjords

11. Do Less

12. Little Star

13. Berkley Bridge

14. Freedom (Yeah Yeah!)

16. Waterworld

17. Tunnel Mt.

SAN FERMIN – 2020 VOICES TOUR DATES:

Mon, May 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

Thu, May 14 – San Francisco, CA – Swedish American Hall

Sat, May 16 – Sonoma, CA – Sebastiani Theater

Mon, May 18 – Seattle, WA – The Triple Door

Tue, May 19 – Portland, OR – The Old Church

Thu, May 28 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk

Fri, May 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Ice House

Sat, May 30 – Madison, WI – High Noon

Mon, June 1 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

Tue, June 2 – Lexington, KY – The Burl

Wed, June 3 – Nashville, TN – City Winery

Mon, June 8 – Washington, DC – City Winery

Tue, June 9 – Washington, DC – City Winery

Wed, June 10 – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery

Fri, June 12 – Portland, ME – SPACE

Sat, June 13 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theater

Sun, June 14 – Boston, MA – City Winery

Mon, June 15 – Boston, MA – City Winery