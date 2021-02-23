Selena Gomez Goes Behind The Scenes of “Baila Conmigo” for Vevo Footnotes

Loading...

Selena Gomez has partnered with Vevo for an exclusive behind the scenes look at the music video for her latest single “Baila Conmigo“ with rising Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro. The track, which blends traditional reggaeton beats with plucked guitars and pop melodies, comes off Gomez’s forthcoming album, REVELACIÓN (out March 12 via Interscope). The Making of “Baila Conmigo” follows Selena’s release of The Making of “De Una Vez.”

Gomez delves into the inspiration behind the dance track while producer Tainy provides insight behind working with Gomez and Alejandro recounts the excitement of working with a superstar, albeit remotely. Director Norgari also uncovers the serendipitous location where the video was filmed; a fishing town in Brazil that he visited in 2018.

FOOTNOTES OUTLINE:

(00:11) Narration: “Baila Conmigo” is the second video from Selena Gomez’s upcoming EP, REVELACIÓN, due out March 12. It is about two people connecting through dance. Featuring Rauw Alejandro, the Tainy-produced track was recorded remotely at NEON16 due to COVID restrictions.

(00:40) Selena Gomez: “‘Baila Conmigo’ was the second song I recorded after “De Una Vez.” I wanted something fun that everyone could dance to. I also wanted to work with artists I admired and who are respected in the Latin community. That’s when Rauw Alejandro came into the picture. He added so much to this song and I just really hope people love it as much as I do.”

(01:02) Tainy: “Selena and I first connected while working on “I Can’t Get Enough,” with J Balvin and Benny Blanco. It was great working with her. I’m happy we could reconnect on this broader project. It’s her first Latin music in almost 10 years!”

(01:41) Rauw Alejandro: “I’ve followed Selena’s career for a while and one day my manager told me about the opportunity to work with her. It was a solid YES! Due to COVID restrictions we couldn’t meet for the session, but I gave my all. Not every day are we able to work with a superstar.”

(01:58) Narration: The video’s director, Nogari, shot on location in Brazil during restrictive travel limitations.

(02:11) Nogari: “We shot last October in the northeast of Brazil, in a fisherman’s town called Redonda. I visited there in 2018 because a friend introduced me to a Brazilian fisherwoman and filmmaker. We spent four days there: fishing, swimming, riding motorbikes. I fell in love with the magical landscape and tropical atmosphere. When I left, Sidénia told me ‘I’m sure you will come back to film something here one day. I can feel it.’”