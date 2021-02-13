Shadowy Dream-Pop Songwriter Claude Shares Debut EP ‘Enactor’

Loading...

Chicago’s shadowy songwriter and detached, distorted dream-pop lyricist, Claude, shares her debut EP, Enactor, out now via Side Hustle Records / The Orchard.

Exploring the darkness of true self-awareness and the hidden depths of the collective consciousness, these six songs hold a code that’s embedded into those brave enough to admit these truths and bring them into the spotlight. Vulnerable courage that says it’s okay not to be okay emerges.

<a href="https://girlclaude.bandcamp.com/album/enactor">Enactor by Claude</a>

On Enactor as a whole, Claude says:

“This EP is about the world outside of me and the world inside of me, about change and disassociation, about the different faces we put on, and about trying to be honest. In it are my ideas about the effects of technology, the state of the world, and the state of ourselves when we’re dealing with uncertainty and changes in our lives.

I originally recorded all of the songs for this EP myself the winter of 2017 into the spring of 2018 but then with the help of my dad, who works at a high school with a recording studio, and the school’s engineer added bass and drums and basically made an EP of songs the opposite way you’re “supposed” to make them. As I spent more time in Chicago and met more people who also played music I formed a band. The original members are no longer a part of this project but through one of them I met engineer, and bassist, Michael Mac and he helped me re-record the EP now that we had been playing them live for a while and I had a better idea of what I wanted the songs to sound like.”

Stay tuned for more on Claude and dive into the new EP, Enactor (Bandcamp), out now on Side Hustle Records.