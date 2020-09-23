Shy Glizzy Releases Surprise Music Video For Intro Track “Double 00”

GRAMMY Award-nominated, multiplatinum, Washington, DC rapper Shy Glizzy shared the music video for his new single “Double 00.” It serves as the opening track of his critically acclaimed new project Young Jefe 3. Get it HERE via Glizzy Gang Records/300 Entertainment.

In the music video, he turns up alongside the most special guest star of all—his six-year-old son Zeke. The colorful clip translates the buoyant beat and energetic vibes into an upbeat and undeniable mood. It shows another side of Shy Glizzy never-seen-before.

Young Jefe 3 has generated widespread critical acclaim and plugs from The FADER, Bossip, and more. HYPEBEAST claimed, “The 27-year-old Washington D.C. rapper is still the star of his own show,” and Revolt TV predicted, “Glizzy has been on the cusp of greatness and widespread recognition for years. His newest mixtape definitely aids in pushing him to the next level.”