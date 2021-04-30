SiriusXM Launches New Weekly Show: “The Weekend Party Mix with DJ Willy Wow” Feat. Star Wars Playlist & Billy Dee Williams

SiriusXM’s Kids Place Live announced the launch of a new weekly show hosted by DJ Willy Wow, the family-friendly celebrity DJ. “The Weekend Party Mix with DJ Willy Wow” will feature party style mixes to get the weekend started and is available Friday, April 30 at 6 pm ET exclusively on SiriusXM Kids Place Live, channel 78 and the SiriusXM app.

Kids Place Live wants to bottle that Friday feeling and make the weekends extra special with a dance party for families every week featuring new, original mixes from DJ Willy Wow. The award-winning children’s songwriter and celebrity DJ is spinning the ultimate dance party playlist that will get the whole family on their feet.

With Star Wars Day approaching on May 4, the programming will feature a “Star-Wars” themed playlist with special guest, Billy Dee Williams known as Lando Calrissian in the “Star Wars” franchise. Throughout the show listeners will hear DJ Willy Wow playing “Star Wars” themed tracks, as well as a special Q & A with Billy Dee Williams.

DJ Willy Wow is an award winning children’s songwriter, music producer, voiceover artist, and celebrity DJ! Since 2005, he has been consistently recognized as the best in children’s entertainment. DJ Willy Wow first gained national attention in 2010 for his work with Michelle Obama by launching the “Let’s Move” program welcoming families from all over the country with multiple live performances from The White House. With a wide range of musical knowledge and the natural ability to connect with children from all over the world, DJ Willy Wow has performed and hosted major family friendly events for many organizations throughout his career. In 2020, DJ Willy Wow was recognized as one of the top 20 DJs in the country during the pandemic by Parade Magazine. As an independent songwriter, voiceover artist and music producer DJ Willy Wow has also created over 200 songs and music videos which can be heard on children’s networks across the globe.

“The Weekend Party Mix with DJ Willy Wow” will air on Friday, April 30 and will replay on Star Wars Day, Tuesday, May 4 on the SiriusXM Kids Place Live channel 78 and the SiriusXM app.

SiriusXM Kids Place Live is the ultimate entertainment platform for children, an oasis that families can rely on for fun, learning and laughs, available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (ch. 78) and on the SiriusXM app.