Skiifall – “Bentayga Dust” Music Video

With his debut single “Ting Tun Up” and the Knucks-featuring Part II, Montreal-based, St. Vincent-born artist Skiifall firmly marked his place on the global music stage with a unique blend of hard-hitting instrumentalism and street-smart flows. Today, Skiifall expands on that formula with “Bentayga Dust,” a brand new track that puts the potency in Skiifall’s singular style on display.

“Bentayga Dust” opens with ominous choral harmonies and deals in the duality between peace and discord – a line that Skiifall rides with his aggressive delivery. Melodic in flow, but confrontational and confident in subject matter, Skiifall unleashes infectious hooks over percussive beats and haunting synth patterns.

Already finding fans in the likes of Virgil Abloh, Jorja Smith and OVO’s Oliver El-Khatib, Skiifall is rapidly consolidating his reputation as one of global hip hop’s most disruptive burgeoning forces. As inspired by the bashment of his St. Vincent homeland as he is the postmodern Atlanta icon Young Thug, Skiifall’s multifaceted output is representative of a musical DNA that crosses cultural boundaries.

Listen to “Bentayga Dust” and stay tuned for more from Skiifall coming soon.