Slatt Zy Drops Emotional New Single And Video “Lean On”

Chattanooga, Tennessee’s brightest star Slatt Zy returns with another emotional, anthemic single and video, “Lean On.” The cathartic cut continues to build on Zy’s productive 2020, which found the young talent growing his audience on the strength of two moving projects and a number of stirring singles.

Slatt Zy wonders who he can trust on “Lean On” as his early days hustling on the streets weigh on him. “I’m traumatized from all the bullshit, they told me lies,” he raps. “It’s kinda hard to see who real since I’m on the rise.” Over a sparse instrumental, Zy taps into the visceral emotions around finding fame after a childhood of poverty, betrayal, and tragedy.

With his melodic flow leading the way, he digs into his traumas and examines why the system failed him. “Nobody asked me was I straight when my brother died,” he raps. “Nobody asked me was I straight when my cousin died.” Slatt Zy isn’t afraid to go deep, and on “Lean On” he plunges to the depths.