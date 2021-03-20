Slatt Zy Releases Anthemic New Single and Video “Don’t You Fold”

Loading...

Rising Chattanooga MC Slatt Zy returns with a soaring new single, “Don’t You Fold,” via 100k Management. The inspiring, epic track finds the teenage phenom riding high on critical and commercial successes, turning in one of his most profound and confident songs to date. The Tennessee-shot visual builds on that energy.

On “Don’t You Fold,” Slatt Zy reflects on his rough childhood in the Chattanooga projects and the staggering effort it took to stay off the streets and become a star. Over a pensive beat, Slatt Zy reminds himself of the tenets that carried him this far: determination, hustle, and a relentless motivation to improve the lives of himself and his family. Despite his positivity and drive, Slatt Zy is able to show off a more sensitive side too—moving from boast to doubt at a moment’s notice: “Bruh they hit my phone, locked up a million bail/Most of my n****s are dead or in jail/Crusin’ the city we smokin’ exotic/She said she love me, she lovin’ my wallet.” He’s thrilled to be changing his life through his music, but the world he left behind is always at the back of his mind.

The cinematic video, directed by DrewFilmedIt, finds Slatt Zy and his team hanging in his neighborhood in Chattanooga. The young kids in the area look up to Slatt Zy, who in turn fattens up their pockets with a stack of cash. Throughout, Slatt Zy’s electric persona is on full display, his infectious smile brightening the dark circumstances of some of his bars.

