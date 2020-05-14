slowthai Drops “MAGIC” Produced By Kenny Beats

Just days after surprising fans with “ENEMY,” British rapper slowthai releases his second new track this week. “MAGIC,” produced by Kenny Beats, is a customarily off-the-wall slowthai track, featuring a sparse yet adrenaline-pumping beat. The track is available now via Method Records and A$AP Rocky’s AWGE label and follows the aforementioned “ENEMY” and his breakthrough debut album Nothing Great About Britain that came out almost a year earlier to the day.

<a href="http://slowthai.bandcamp.com/track/magic">MAGIC by slowthai</a>

“MAGIC,” is the first official joint product to come from slowthai and esteemed producer Kenny Beats – who spent some time in the studio together in LA at the start of 2020. The new track is just the latest in a string of productions that continue to prove slowthai as an adept collaborator after joining forces over the past year with the likes of Denzel Curry (“PSYCHO”), The Gorillaz (“Momentary Bliss”), Take A Daytrip (“Lighthouse” feat. Rico Nasty and ICECOLDBISHOP), and Mura Masa (“Deal Wiv It”); and was featured on BROCKHAMPTON’s “HEAVEN BELONGS TO YOU” and Tyler, the Creator’s “WHAT’S GOOD.”

The pair of new singles mark slowthai’s first releases of 2020 following a successful breakout year that cemented him as an undeniable talent and one of the most singular voices working today. His debut album, Nothing Great About Britain, was called “a damning critique of the all-consuming nature of Brexit” by The New York Times and became a vital cultural document that led slowthai to become a voice for the disenfranchised youth.To that end, the polarizing rapper ran a billboard campaign around London with discouraging facts about Britain and its government. He also arrived with a fake severed head of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize award ceremony in September, where NGAB was nominated for album of the year.