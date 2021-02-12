Smino & G Herbo Featured on Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album

Loading...

Chart-topping phenom and platinum-selling Chicago rapper G Herbo and critically acclaimed St. Louis rapper Smino both make appearances on the blockbuster Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album. It serves as the Official Soundtrack to the film Judas and the Black Messiah. It’s available via Six Course Music Group/RCA Records now.

Joining an A-list tracklisting highlighted by JAY-Z, Nipsey Hussle, Lil Durk, Black Thought, and more, G Herbo unveils two new songs. His distinct flow takes hold on the militant and magnetic “All Black,” while he joins forces with super producer Hit-Boy and Bump J for “Revolutionary.” Meanwhile, Smino teams up with rapper and producer “Saba” for the explosive “Plead The .45th” boosted with bass-filled beats, witty bars, and politically charged proclamations.

“When Mike Brown died in St. Louis, it kind of woke me up to a different side of my writing. When Saba and I finished the song, it turned out a pretty fire. Definitely felt inspired to literally plead my 45th,” Smino explained. Saba went on to say, “We wanted it to feel real. We finished our verses after seeing the movie, and seeing the movie brought our verses together in a real way.”

With a powerful message and undeniable intent, it’s music befitting of Judas and the Black Messiah.