Soccer Mommy Returns With New Single Ahead of Sophomore Full Length

On Friday, Soccer Mommy—twenty-two year-old Sophie Allison—will release her triumphant and highly-anticipated sophomore album, color theory. Leading up to its release later this week, she shares one final song off of the record today, the album opener “bloodstream,” alongside a Bella Clark-animated video. Additionally, Soccer Mommy announces that she will make her late-night debut this Wednesday, February 26th, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tune in at 11:35pm ET/10:35 pm CT.

Sophie Allison on color theory:

i want the record to feel like a relic from the past that’s been damaged and degraded with age, because it kind of represents the problems that i’ve developed as i’ve grown up, and how they’ve changed me. the album centers around three different sections that are signified by three colors: blue, yellow, and gray. blue symbolizes sadness and depression. the songs in this section are bloodstream, circle the drain. royal screw up, and night swimming; these all represent different parts of sadness/depression. the next section yellow, which symbolizes sickness – both physical and mental. these songs are crawling in my skin, yellow is the color of my eyes, and up the walls. this section is about my anxiety, my mother’s terminal illness, paranoia, and how all of those things have affected my relationships with people. the third and final section is gray, which represents darkness, emptiness, and loss. these songs (lucy, stain, and gray light) are about a fear of death, inner demons, and trauma. color theory circles around these main three themes, but it is also about youth and aging, and how these problems develop and affect you as you grow up.

Soccer Mommy has been touring non-stop for the past few years, opening for the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Vampire Weekend, Paramore, Wilco and Liz Phair, selling out countless headline shows, making her festival debuts at Coachella, Governor’s Ball, Primavera Sound, and even performing at a Bernie Sanders rally in Houston this past weekend. She recently announced a huge international tour, starting in a few weeks in North America and stopping at some of the biggest venues Allison has ever headlined, including New York’s Brooklyn Steel on April 3rd and Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre on April 30th. Select dates are already sold out, so get your tickets now. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

