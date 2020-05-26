Sonic Youth Streams Live Album “Hold That Tiger” on Bandcamp

Sonic Youth surprises fans by dropping Hold That Tiger “semi-official bootleg” album on their bandcamp page.

Hold That Tiger was recorded at the Cabaret Metro in Chicago on October 14, 1987. It featured songs from their 1987 SST Records release Sister. The recording was released on vinyl in 1991 with a CD release in 1998.





<a href="http://sonicyouth.bandcamp.com/album/hold-that-tiger-live-at-cabaret-metro-1987">Hold That Tiger (Live At Cabaret Metro 1987) by Sonic Youth</a>





The band states;

“Originally released as a semi-official bootleg LP in 1991 by friend and music writer, Byron Coley, on his Goofin’ imprint (we would eventually hijack the Goofin’ moniker for our own band-run label a few years later). The recording was nearly 60-minutes in length, so to prevent manufacturing a cost-prohibitive double lp, the master was slightly sped-up to fit the entire concert (us blasting through a finely-tuned set of songs from Sister, EVOL and a nightly encore tribute to the Ramones), on one single lp. Cramming the grooves of the vinyl in such a way resulted in Hold That Tiger playing at a lower volume on the stereo, thus the “one hour long – don’t have a cow! – crank it up’ sticker affixed to the front of the original lp cover. A few years later in 1998, Hold That Tiger was remastered for CD re-issue. The audio quality was improved from the lower fidelity lp but unfortunately the slightly sped-up performance was not corrected – until today! We are pleased to make available the best-sounding version of Hold That Tiger via the Sonic Youth Archive on bandcamp.”