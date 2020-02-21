Sorley Drops Extended Mix of “Deadeye”

Already building an impressive catalogue of releases across imprints like Snatch! and Repopulate Mars, it might surprise you that Sorley only gave up his job as a Civil Servant a month before his DFTD debut ‘Deadeye’. With the track already catching the eye of tastemakers like Michael Bibi, Latmun, Solardo and Danny Howard this chunky, bouncy club cut is set to dominate dancefloors over coming months, with a hypnotic vocal and bounding bassline that instates Sorley as a new force to be reckoned with.