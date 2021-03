Loading...

Taken from the upcoming LP “Lion on A Leash” out March 26, 2021 on Wiretap Records.

Space Cadet features Matt and Dave from The Explosion with The Bouncing Souls’ Pete Steinkopf producing, and features guest spots from Brian Baker (Bad Religion, Dag Nasty, Minor Threat, etc) providing guitar contributions.

Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spacecadetband1​