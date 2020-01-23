Sparta Announces New Album, Spring Tour and New Single

Sparta, the El Paso band featuring Jim Ward, has today announced their first full length studio album since 2006’s Threes. Trust The River will be released on April 10 via Dine Alone Records – their first for the label.

Along with this news, Sparta has also announced spring tour dates and released a video for lead single “Believe.” Of the single Ward notes, “‘Believe’ is a song that’s been on my desk for 10 years, I’ve recorded numerous versions but couldn’t quite get it where I thought it was ready until now. Once we had the basic track I sent it to my friend Carlos Arevalo from Chicano Batman for some guitar touches and was over the moon with his contribution. I couldn’t think of a better song from Trust The River to kick this new chapter off.”

Trust The River is available for preorder here. “Believe” will be available on all DSP’s on Friday, January 24. All tickets going on sale Friday, January 24 at 12pm local time.

U.S. TOUR DATES

04/23/20 – San Francisco CA @ Bottom of the Hill

04/24/20 – Los Angeles CA @ Troubadour

04/25/20 – San Diego CA @ Soda Bar

04/29/20 – New York NY @ Mercury Lounge

04/30/20 – New York NY @ Mercury Lounge

05/01/20 – Philadelphia PA @ Boot & Saddle

05/02/20 – Philadelphia PA @ Boot & Saddle

05/03/20 – Somerville MA @ ONCE Ballroom