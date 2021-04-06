spill tab Releases Live Performances of “PISTOLWHIP” and “calvaire” with Vevo DSCVR

Loading...

Vevo continues to release live performances of up and coming artists. This time out, spill tab’s DSCVR performances of “PISTOLWHIP” and “calvaire.”

“PISTOLWHIP” is the French-Korean artist’s latest single. “‘PISTOLWHIP is about going through something that really hurts, and the dichotomy of being angry but also being shot down and vulnerable,” spill tab explains, “I wanted to imagine what it’d be like in the head of someone who’s just finding out they’re being cheated on. They’re vacillating between pure rage and just wanting to hold on ’cause they love that person so deeply, and then the underlying issues of that relationship sort of start to show in the second verse. It’s just a descent into madness I guess.”





spill tab told DORK, “‘calvaire’ was the first song David (David Marinelli, my main collaborator) and I made in French. Half my family lives in Paris, and I grew up with that influence as a huge part of me. I had always wanted to create music in French, but never felt confident enough to full send it, but David is so good at creating a space that’s open to experimenting – we love to say ‘try anything’ – because the worst that can happen is it sucks, and at that point, we can just scrap it. So we started this song together, and the lyrics felt so good in French, and from that, it was just a thing of having fun with it.”

“PISTOLWHIP” and “calvaire” are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.