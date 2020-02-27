Steve Earle & The Dukes Return With “Ghosts of West Virginia”

Steve Earle & The Dukes will release Ghosts of West Virginia on May 22nd, 2020 via New West Records. The album was produced by Steve Earle and engineered by Ray Kennedy at Jimi Hendrix’s legendary Electric Lady Studios in New York City. The 10-song set is Earle’s 20th studio album and was mixed entirely in mono, lending a sonic cohesion and punch. In recent years, Earle has experienced partial hearing loss in one ear and can no longer discern the separation that stereo is designed to produce. The recording features his latest incarnation of his backing band The Dukes; Chris Masterson on guitar, Eleanor Whitmore on fiddle & vocals, Ricky Ray Jackson on pedal steel, guitar & dobro, Brad Pemberton on drums & percussion, and Jeff Hill on acoustic & electric bass.

Ghosts of West Virginia centers on the Upper Big Branch coal mine explosion that killed twenty-nine men in that state in 2010, making it one of the worst mining disasters in American history. Investigations revealed hundreds of safety violations, as well as attempts to cover them up, and the mine’s owners were forced to pay more than $200 million in criminal liabilities.

The first single, “Devil Put the Coal in the Ground,” is a tough-minded recognition of the dangers of the mining life and the pride of doing such a demanding job in the face of danger. Rolling Stone Country says, “…in ‘Devil Put the Coal in the Ground,’ Earle employs a heave-ho work-song rhythm to conjure the pride of working men as they descend into the mines. With a bluesy, hypnotic musical backdrop, droning fiddle, and pounding percussion, Earle drawls his lyrics in a way that almost sounds like a taunt: ‘The good lord gimme two hands/Says is you an animal or is you a man.’ It transforms into a psychedelic guitar odyssey, thrilling and anxiety-ridden all at once.”

Earle started working on the album after being approached by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, a playwrighting team that would create Coal Country, a theater piece about the Upper Big Branch disaster. They interviewed the surviving West Virginia miners, along with the families of the miners who died, and created monologues for their characters using those words. Working closely with Oskar Eustis, Public Theater’s Artistic Director, they workshopped the songs and text for nearly four years.

Earle functions as “a Greek chorus with a guitar,” in his words. He is on stage for the entire play and performs seven of the songs that lead Ghosts of West Virginia, including the powerful “It’s About Blood,” in which Earle blazons the names of all the men who died. “The actors don’t relate directly with the audience,” Earle explains. “I do. The actors don’t realize the audience is there. I do.” The songs provide personal, historical and social context for the testimony of the play’s characters. Currently in previews, Coal Country officially opens on March 3rd at The Public Theater in New York City and runs through March 29th. Tickets and more information can be found HERE.

Steve Earle & The Dukes’ Ghosts of West Virginia will be available across digital retailers, on compact disc, and standard black vinyl. A limited Yellow & Blue West Virginia Swirl colored LP edition will be available at Independent Retailers. An extremely limited to 500 Smoke/Coal Colored Vinyl Edition autographed by Steve Earle is available for pre-order now via NEW WEST RECORDS.

Steve Earle & The Dukes Ghosts of West Virginia Track Listing:

1. Heaven Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere

2. Union, God and Country

3. Devil Put The Coal In The Ground

4. John Henry Was A Steel Drivin’ Man

5. Time Is Never On Our Side

6. It’s About Blood

7. If I Could See Your Face Again (featuring Eleanor Whitmore)

8. Black Lung

9. Fastest Man Alive

10. The Mine

Steve Earle & The Dukes On Tour (More Dates To Be Announced Soon):

May 10th – North Charleston, WV Culture Center Theater / NPR Mountain Stage * Solo

May 31st – Grand Prairie, TX The Theatre at Grand Prairie – The Lonestar Landfest

June 8th – Kent, OH The Kent Stage

June 9th – State College, PA State Theatre

June 10th – Phoenixville, PA Colonial Theatre

June 12th – East Greenwich, RI Greenwich Odeum

June 13th – North Turo, MA Payomet Performing Arts Center

June 14th – Riverhead, NY The Suffolk Theater

June 18th – Salisbury, MA Blue Ocean Music Hall

June 19th – Plymouth, NH Flying Monkey Performance Center

June 20th – Portland, ME Aura

July 4th – Enoch, AB River Cree Casino & Resort

July 26th – Paso Robles, CA California Mid-State Fair w/ Eric Church * Solo

August 7th – Burnaby, BC Burnaby Blues & Roots Fest

August 29th – Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Theatre * Solo

September 8th – 11th – Big Indian, NY Steve Earle’s Camp Copperhead

November 16th – 20th – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic All The Best Fest * Solo