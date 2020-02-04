Sunshine Boys Release First Video Ahead of Sophomore Release

Chicago’s Sunshine Boys are a trio of veteran indie rock musicians featuring Freda Love Smith of Blake Babies, Dag Juhlin of Poi Dog Pondering and Jacqueline Schimmel of Big Hello.

Using their long-standing street cred, the band enlisted Jennifer Reeder, writer/director of the highly-acclaimed 2019 film Knives and Skin, to direct the video for their first single.

“Infinity Girl” will appear on the band’s sophomore album, Work and Love, to be released by Pravda Records on May 1, 2020.

More info on the band can be found at www.sunshineboys.net