Surf Mesa Remixes Marshmello & Halsey Hit “Be Kind”

Surf Mesa brings an upbeat, summery warmth to Marshmello and Halsey’s global smash hit, which amassed over 100 million combined global streams in its first month of release.

Surf Mesa says, “I’ve looked up to Marshmello and Halsey for as long as I can remember. When they asked me to remix their song, ‘Be Kind,’ I knew I had to create something special.”

His breakthrough hit, “ily (i love you)” ft. Emilee, continues to reach new heights, with combined global streams now exceeding 250 million. The track has entered Billboard’s Hot 100 and is now in the Top 10 of the global Spotify and Shazam charts. It previously topped both the Global Viral 50 and the US Viral 50 on Spotify. ARTY and Topic have remixed the song. View the official “ily” (i love you)” video, recently selected as the @ClubMTV video of the week in the U.K., HERE. On TikTok, more than one million videos have been made with the “ily” audio, racking up over one billion collective views.

Including “ily (i love you baby)” on its list of “20 Great Songs To Discover While You’re Quarantined,” Billboard said, “In these trying times, who doesn’t want to hear a charming dance reworking of Frankie Valli’s ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’?” Other early press has included Rolling Stone, HITS, Idolator, Soundazed, and Fresh Music Freaks.