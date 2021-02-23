SXSW Online Music Festival Announces Second Wave Of Showcasing Artists And Presenters

Loading...

The South by Southwest Music Festival (SXSW) has announced its second wave of Showcasing Artists invited to perform online at the 35th annual event. The festival will be a totally distinctive experience with artist showcases from historic, legendary, and unexpected venues throughout the world. This essential industry event occurs March 16 – 20, 2021.

The SXSW Music Festival programmers and presenters are creating an event that is genre-defying and totally unique. The result will be an exceptional online musical experience of international musical styles. New additions to the list of showcases and presenters of this year’s performances include BeatBites Presents AOMG, Beer n Tacos, Black Fret, British Music Embassy, BrooklynVegan, Therapy Presents: The Carribean Islands, Criteria Entertainment, Devil In the Woods, HEARD, Ireland Music Week, Kosha Dillz presents OY VEY!, KoTPA (Korean Traditional Performing Arts Foundation), La Buena Fortuna, Luminelle Recordings, Marca Única, Mercury Kx, Move Forward Music, Nine Mile Records and Touring, Northern Expo, Park The Van, Seitrack, S.O.B.’s 38th Year Anniversary, Sound Talent Group, Sounds Australia, Tokyo Sessions, Wide Days – Scotland, and Yamaha Guitars & BGS Presents.

SXSW Online passholders will have the opportunity to witness a one-of-a-kind experience, presented directly from the artists’ home countries. Many have been inspired to choose some unusual, as well as iconic, settings for their showcases including a Taoist temple, a machine factory and an indoor shrimp fishing spot in Taiwan, a cable car in Norway, a Los Angeles freeway overpass, Abbey Road Studios and the 606 Club in London, the historic Leith Theatre in Scotland, suburban and bush backyards across Australia, a café-floriculture in Brazil, The Powerstation in New Zealand and Austin hometown favorites Hotel Vegas and Empire Control Room & Garage. Artists scheduled to perform:

404 Guild (Eastbourne UK-ENGLAND)

Adwaith (Carmarthen UK-WALES)

Afro Cluster (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Afronaut Zu (London UK-ENGLAND)

Ailbhe Reddy (Dublin IRELAND)

Altin Gun (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)

Aoife Nessa Frances (Dublin IRELAND)

Awich (Okinawa JAPAN)

Babeheaven (London UK-ENGLAND)

Baby Queen (London UK-ENGLAND)

Baker Boy (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Best Move (Sacramento CA)

Black Country, New Road (Cambridge UK-ENGLAND)

Bongeziwe Mabandla (Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA)

BOYO (Los Angeles CA)

Br3nya (London UK-ENGLAND)

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Camilla George (London UK-ENGLAND)

Camryn (Denver CO)

Carson McHone (Austin TX)

The Chairs (Taipei TAIWAN)

The Change (Santo Domingo DOMINICAN REPUBLIC)

The Chats (Sunshine Coast AUSTRALIA)

Chief Cleopatra (Austin TX)

Choses Sauvages (Montreal CANADA)

Christian Pagán (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Chubby and the Gang (London UK-ENGLAND)

Couch Prints (New York NY)

D.A.N. (Tokyo JAPAN)

Dasom Baek (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Dead Pony (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

The Deer (Austin TX)

Demi Grace (New York NY)

DeVita (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

DJ Wegun (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

DLD (Naucalpán De Juarez MEXICO)

Doom Cannon (London UK-ENGLAND)

Drug Store Romeos (Fleet UK-ENGLAND)

Enjoyable Listens (Oxford UK-ENGLAND)

Enyel C (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

THE GOA EXPRESS (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Greyhounds (Austin TX)

Hachiku (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Haru Nemuri (Yokohama JAPAN)

Heave Blood & Die (Bodø NORWAY)

Holy Wave (El Paso TX)

I See Rivers (Bodø NORWAY)

Iceage (Copenhagen DENMARK)

IDER (London UK-ENGLAND)

J Soulja (Austin TX)

Jade Jackson & Aubrie Sellers (Los Angeles CA)

Jaguar Jonze (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

JAMBINAI (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

JaRon Marshall (Austin TX)

Johnny Aries (Margate UK-ENGLAND)

Jovem Dionisio (Curitiba BRAZIL)

Just Mustard (Dundalk IRELAND)

Kapil Seshasayee (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Katie Cole (Nashville TN)

Kevin Galloway (Austin TX)

Khalia (Kingston JAMAICA)

Kinky (Monterrey MEXICO)

Kosha Dillz (Brooklyn NY)

Kota Banks & Ninajirachi (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Lambert (Berlin GERMANY)

The Lazy Eyes (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Loco (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Lord Friday the 13th (Austin TX)

Luke Howard (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Mae Powell (San Francisco CA)

Magdalena Bay (Los Angeles CA)

Mama Duke (Austin TX)

Mariana Bo (Culiacán MEXICO)

Matilda Mann (London UK-ENGLAND)

MEMES (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Merk (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

millennium parade (Tokyo JAPAN)

Nadia Reid (Dunedin NEW ZEALAND)

Nani (Caracas VENEZUELA)

Neighbor Lady (Atlanta GA)

NinoMan (Harlem NY)

No Joy (Montreal CANADA)

Novi (Ashland OR)

Onipa (Sheffield UK-ENGLAND)

Oter (Tromsø NORWAY)

OZAS (Tromsø NORWAY)

Penelope Isles (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Phoebe Green (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

porij (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Rachael Lavelle (Dublin IRELAND)

Randy Randall (Los Angeles CA)

Rob Markman (Brooklyn NY)

Sasha and the Valentines (Austin TX)

Scrounge (London UK-ENGLAND)

Sebastian Plano (Berlin GERMANY)

sogumm (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Sophie Hutchings (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Steven Bamidele (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Sycco (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

The School (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Travis Birds (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Van Mary (Austin TX)

Vero (Stockholm SWEDEN)

Villano Antillano (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Woo (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Ximena Sariñana (Mexico City MEXICO)

(This list is subject to change. More performers will be announced at later dates.)

The schedule will be available Monday, March 1 here. Listen to the artists who will be performing at SXSW 2021 by subscribing to the official SXSW channels and playlists on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and Qobuz.

Experience SXSW Online Music Festival with streaming available via web, mobile, and the SXSW Online Connected TV app (Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and Android TV). Select Music Festival Showcases, Conference Sessions and Special Event programming will be available at SXSW Online XR on VRChat. Virtual Cinema programming will be available on the VRrOOm store.

In addition to the Music Festival Showcases, passholders also have access to the full range of content available during SXSW Online including Conference Keynotes, Featured Speakers, Mentor Sessions, Networking Meet Ups, Film Festival Screenings, Comedy Festival Showcases, Online Exhibitions and Professional Development. Previously announced for 2021 are Keynotes by Willie Nelson and Stacey Abrams and Featured Speakers including Queen Latifah, Chiquis, Mark Mothersbaugh, Wyclef Jean, Andrew Bird, Mary J. Blige, Carole King, Demi Lovato, Lenzo Yoon and more. SXSW Online has opened to passholders who may get a head start on networking.





For more information on everything SXSW Online has to offer, please visit sxsw.com.

SXSW Online 2021 Platinum Partners are White Claw, High Grade Hemp Seed, Showtime, and the Austin Chronicle. The SXSW Online 2021 Music Festival is powered by Visible.